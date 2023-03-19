Junior hockey: Rockets lose in overtime, Vees extend win streak to 12

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kamloops 5, Kelowna 4

The Kamloops Blazers came back to down the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 in overtime Saturday.

For the second straight night, the Blazers heavily outshot the Rockets, 58-29.

Blazer’s Olen Zellweger opened the scoring with a power play goal 1:30 into the game. Connor Levis pushed Kamloops out to a two-goal lead. Just under two minutes later, Carson Golder responded for Kelowna.

Kamloops restored the two-goal lead before Kelowna responded with a backhander to pull Kelowna back within one. A power play redirect tied the game before the Rockets got their first lead of the game later on.

With the game evened up, Blazers captain and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven was able to get past a Rockets defender and take off up the ice alone during three-on-three overtime, beating Kykkanen 2:19 into extra time.

Up next, Kelowna will play Vancouver first in Langley and then Friday they’ll be back home for a fan appreciation night on Saturday.

Saturday’s WHL results

Lethbridge 6, Edmonton 1

Everett 4, Vancouver 1

Calgary 2, Medicine Hat 0

Regina 7, Moose Jaw 3

Seattle 4, Portland 2

Victoria 7, Prince George 6

Swift Current 3, Red Deer 1

Saskatoon 3, Brandon 2

Tri-City 8, Spokane 2

Winnipeg 4, Prince Albert 1

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 10, Merritt 0

The Penticton Vees’ win streak has hit a dozen games and counting after their 10-0 victory over the Merritt Centennials.

The Vees (47-3-0-1) swept the seven-game season series, outscoring Merritt 55-10 in those seven games. For the third time this season, Penticton shut out the Centennials.

For the second straight night, Vees scored four power-play goals and finished with 16 against Merritt in seven games. Vees also one-upped themselves, from a season-high of 70 shots to 71 shots Saturday at the Centennial’s net.

Despite outshooting Merritt 27-5 in the opening frame, Vees led just 1-0 after 20 minutes. Penticton scored a season-high seven goals on 31 shots during the second period. Penticton tacked on two more goals in the third.

Up next, Penticton will go up against Salmon Arm on Wednesday.

Saturday’s BCHL results

Powell River 5, Cowichan Valley 4

Alberni Valley 6, Chilliwack 2

Vernon 2, Trail 1

Wenatchee 5, Cranbrook 4

Coquitlam 4, Victoria 1

Prince George 4, Salmon Arm 0

Nanaimo 5, West Kelowna 4

Surrey 5, Langley 1