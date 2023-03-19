Menu

Fire

1 dead after ‘tragic’ Oakville, Ont. fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 1:04 pm
PREMIUM Fire truck responds to a call on a residential street, Oakville, Ontario, July 1, 2006. View image in full screen
PREMIUM Fire truck responds to a call on a residential street, Oakville, Ontario, July 1, 2006. CP PHOTO/Richard Buchan
One person is dead after a fire in Oakville, Ont., on Saturday evening, officials say.

Daniel Boyer, a deputy fire chief with the Oakville Fire Department, told Global News the blaze was reported around 6:20 p.m. at an address on Sixth Line.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke from a fire that had spread throughout the house. An “aggressive” response brought the fire under control, Boyer said.

Read more: Oakville, Ont. school evacuated amid reports of potential noxious substance in building

A male patient was quickly taken to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and released later that night, he said. Multiple pets were also found and rescued.

Trending Now

However, during a search of the house, a female patient was found along with a pet, Boyer said.

An investigation is underway, Boyer said. It will involve Oakville fire, the Ontario fire marshal’s office and the coroner’s office. Police are securing the scene for the investigation.

“OFD’s thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by last night’s tragic fire,” Boyer said.

More on Canada
OakvilleHalton Regionontario fire marshalOakville FireOakville Fire Departmentsixth lineFatal Oakville fire
