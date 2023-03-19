Menu

Fire

Garage fire near university leaves one dead

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 11:59 am
A detached garage caught fire Satruday, March 18, 2023, leaving one person dead. View image in full screen
A detached garage caught fire Satruday, March 18, 2023, leaving one person dead. Global News/Eric Beck
One person is dead following a garage fire that broke out Saturday evening near the University of Alberta.

Fire crews responded to a call at 109 Street and University Avenue around 5 p.m. and had the fire under control within half an hour. Six trucks were at the scene.

The fire was contained to the detached garage, said district fire chief Troy Brady. The house was boarded up and appeared to be abandoned, however, it could not be confirmed. Crews found a male body in the garage, he said.

Trending Now

Police confirmed Sunday that, following an autopsy, the death of the male does not appear criminal in nature.

Edmonton police investigators were at the scene and took over the investigation of the fire and fatality, said Brady.

