U of C is host institution for international UNESCO project on mountain water

Nearly half of the world’s population depends on mountain water, a finite resource that is under threat. Assistant professor Kerry Black joins Global Calgary with details on upcoming UNESCO research, and the role the University of Calgary will play.
