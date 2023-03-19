Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

U of C is host institution for international UNESCO project on mountain water

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'U of C is host institution for international UNESCO project on mountain water'
U of C is host institution for international UNESCO project on mountain water
U of C is host institution for international UNESCO project on mountain water
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly half of the world’s population depends on mountain water, a finite resource that is under threat. Assistant professor Kerry Black joins Global Calgary with details on upcoming UNESCO research, and the role the University of Calgary will play.

More on Canada
University of CalgaryUNESCOU of CMountain Water

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers