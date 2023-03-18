RCMP arrest man suspect in trail camera thefts

The RCMP has arrested one man over the alleged theft of more than 100 research trail cameras that were used to study wild horses.
In October 2021, Sundre RCMP received a complaint from the Help Alberta Wildlife Society that 10 research trail cameras were stolen from the Williams Creek area.
Since then, police said there were three more thefts in the area in February and March 2022, as well as earlier this month.
In total, 135 cameras were stolen, totalling around $30,000.
On March 9, police executed a search warrant on a house in Mayerthorpe, Alta., and found 52 of the stolen cameras.
Mayerthorpe resident Lonnie Roth was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and mischief. He will appear in provincial court on May 11.
