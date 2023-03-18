Parts of southern Ontario under snow warnings, advisories as chilly March continues

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southern Ontario have been placed under snow warnings and special weather statements as a wintery March continues.

Environment Canda issued snow squall warnings for the Barrie and Muskoka areas, as well as Grey Bruce, Perth Huron and parts of Waterloo and Wellington.

Special weather statements and advisories were also in place for much of the Greater Toronto Area, although the city itself was not affected. Similar advisories extended eastwards to Kingston and west to Niagara and Simcoe.

Read more: What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

One statement issued for York and Durham warned of “sudden near zero visibility” as a result of heavy and blowing snow. It predicted a total fall of around five centimetres that was expected to last until Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

A snowsquall warning for Barrie outlined a similar hazard but said as much as 20 centimetres of snow could fall there.

“Scattered snow squalls have developed in strong southwesterly winds this morning and will continue throughout the day,” Environment Canada said.

“Tonight winds will become northwesterly, and snow squalls will intensify and become more widespread into Sunday morning. Strong gusty winds will also lead to widespread blowing snow.”