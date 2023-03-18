Menu

Canada

Guelph, Ont. bar now Canada’s smallest with a capacity of 9

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 9:38 am
Raising a toast at Canada’s smallest bar
A bar in Guelph, Ont., is now the smallest in Canada. It’s called Standing Room Only and for good reason — it has a capacity of nine.

The establishment beat out the 150 square-foot El Pequeno in Montreal to be the country’s smallest bar, coming in at 143.8 square feet.

The bar, run by mixologist Doug Todd, aims to offer drinks that are a little more elaborate than your standard beer.

standing-room-only-smallest-bar-canada View image in full screen
Standing Room Only has a capacity of nine. Global News

“We wanted a speakeasy. I wanted it to be showy. I wanted a little bit of Willy Wonka, some Dr. Seuss, a little bit of Disney,” Todd told Global News.

Todd and his partner, Mike Watt, actually didn’t know they were creating the smallest bar in Canada when they began creating the space at Ontario and Arthur streets in Guelph.

The customers don’t seem to mind the tight squeeze, though, and there’s even a dance floor, marked by a brightly lit square, for those who wish to partake. Todd believes it is the smallest dance floor in the world, at under four feet.

standing-room-only-smallest-bar-canada-guelph View image in full screen
Standing Room Only is now the smallest bar in Canada. Global News

— with files from Mike Drolet

