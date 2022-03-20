Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crowds gather to watch St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 20, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day parade set to resume in Toronto for March 2022' St. Patrick’s Day parade set to resume in Toronto for March 2022
WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day parade set to resume in Toronto for March 2022 – Feb 2, 2022

Crowds have gathered in downtown Toronto on Sunday to watch the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since 2019.

The parade began at around noon at Bloor and St. George streets.

Members of the public dressed in green clapped as elaborate floats and musicians playing bagpipes marched in the parade.

The parade will be heading east on Bloor Street and turning south on Yonge Street, according to its website.

Crowds gather to watch St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Toronto - image View image in full screen
Frazer Snowdon / Global News

The march will then turn west onto Queen Street and finish at Nathan Phillips Square.

Story continues below advertisement

The website says there will be a review stand at Nathan Phillips Square where there will be live entertainment, dignitaries and a grand marshal.

Read more: Details of the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade

In a press release, Toronto police said a number of roads along the parade route would be temporarily closed on Sunday to allow for the festivities to take place, including on Bloor, Yonge and Queen streets.

Trending Stories

“A number of secondary roads will also be closed or partially closed, affecting traffic flow in the area,” the release said.

The force also said a “number of TTC routes” would be disrupted during the event.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Officers said members of the public should “anticipate traffic disruptions, in the area surrounding the event.”

-with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagSt. Patrick's Day tagTPS tagToronto parade tagToronto St. Patrick's Day Parade tagToronto St. Patrick's Day tagparade downtown toronto tagparade toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers