Crowds gather to watch St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Toronto

Crowds have gathered in downtown Toronto on Sunday to watch the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since 2019.

The parade began at around noon at Bloor and St. George streets.

Members of the public dressed in green clapped as elaborate floats and musicians playing bagpipes marched in the parade.

The parade will be heading east on Bloor Street and turning south on Yonge Street, according to its website.

The march will then turn west onto Queen Street and finish at Nathan Phillips Square.

The website says there will be a review stand at Nathan Phillips Square where there will be live entertainment, dignitaries and a grand marshal.

In a press release, Toronto police said a number of roads along the parade route would be temporarily closed on Sunday to allow for the festivities to take place, including on Bloor, Yonge and Queen streets.

“A number of secondary roads will also be closed or partially closed, affecting traffic flow in the area,” the release said.

The force also said a “number of TTC routes” would be disrupted during the event.

ROAD CLOSURES for planned St. Patrick’s Day Parade in @TPS52Div

– 12pm start at Bloor Street West & St. George Street

– route: eastbound on Bloor St W, south on Yonge St, west on Queen St W to Nathan Phillips Square

– TPS info in our news release https://t.co/QXyYSVfFLW ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 20, 2022

Officers said members of the public should “anticipate traffic disruptions, in the area surrounding the event.”

The St. Patrick's Parade starts at noon on Sunday at the corner of Bloor & St. George. It ends around 3pm on Queen West outside Nathan Phillips Square. See you there! #stpatricksparade #torontoevents pic.twitter.com/DpzlVdUT1i — St Patricks Toronto (@StPatricksTo) March 19, 2022