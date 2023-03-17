Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

B.C. school support staff ratify new contracts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 7:45 pm
A classroom is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A classroom is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.

Employees including education assistants, Indigenous support workers and custodians working in kindergarten to Grade 12 are now covered by 69 local agreements.

Read more: B.C. public school teachers ratify new contract

The Ministry of Finance says the deals stretch over three years, from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2025.

Click to play video: 'After BCTF ratification, what’s next for public sector bargaining?'
After BCTF ratification, what’s next for public sector bargaining?

The parties began local bargaining after the BC Public School Employers’ Association, the K-12 Presidents’ Council and support staff unions reached a tentative provincial framework agreement in last September.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. paramedics ratify new contract with over 96% support

The province says the deals were ratified under the provincial shared recovery mandate, which sets out specific wage increases, including inflation protection, while ensuring the government has the resources to protect services and support economic recovery.

The deal also includes a promise to participate in any discussions regarding standardized credentials for education assistants.

 

More on Canada
British ColumbiaContractContract NegotiationsPublic SectorPublic Sector Unionschool support staffpublic sector contractschool support staff contracttenatative agreement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers