Section of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna to be closed for 4 weeks

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 7:43 pm
A map showing a portion of Lakeshore Road that will be closed, in yellow, between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street, from March 20 to April 14. View image in full screen
A map showing a portion of Lakeshore Road that will be closed, in yellow, between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street, from March 20 to April 14. Google Maps
A section of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, B.C., will be closed for four weeks, starting Monday.

The city says the closure will be between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street, and that it will be closed to traffic from March 20 to April 14.

The road will be closed for excavating and installing deep utilities for a nearby mixed-use development.

The city says affected businesses will remain open and that access will be provided for local traffic. Detours will be available via Richter Street plus KLO and Lakeshore roads.

The sidewalk on the east side of Lakeshore Road will also remain open throughout the closure.

“Every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions during construction,” said the city. “Patience and cooperation of motorists during this work is appreciated.

“All residents are encouraged to be aware of new and temporary signs that may be posted along their routes, plan their trips, and give themselves extra time.”

