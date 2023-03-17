Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police arrest five in violent bus shelter attack

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 4:16 pm
Kingston police have charged five people in connection with a violent assault in a west-end Kingston bus shelter.
Kingston police have charged five people in connection with a violent assault in a west-end Kingston bus shelter.
A violent attack inside a west-end Kingston bus shelter earlier this week has led to the arrest of five people.

According to police, the investigation was helped by ‘numerous tips from the public’ who reached out regarding the assault outside the Cataraqui Centre mall.

Police say any other suspects who may have been involved in the violent assault are still being sought and investigators are ‘working diligently’ to ensure that they too are held accountable for their actions.

“Kingston Police thanks all of the tipsters and eyewitnesses who have come forward thus far to provide valuable information, which has greatly assisted investigators during the course of the investigation,” police said in a news release.

PoliceKingstonKingston PoliceAttackWest EndBus ShelterCataraqui Mall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

