Crime

Winnipeg teen charged after indecent acts performed in front of school safety patrols, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 5:23 pm
Winnipeg police have charged a 17-year-old male after they say a suspect performed an indecent act in front of preteen-aged school safety patrols Wednesday. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg teenager has been charged after police say a driver performed indecent an act in front of preteen-aged school safety patrols this week.

The alleged incident happened around 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of  Church Avenue, police said in a release Friday.

Investigators say officers caught up with the suspect driving near Atlantic Avenue and McGregor Street around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'Closing arguments heard in Winnipeg trial of priest charged with indecent assault'
Closing arguments heard in Winnipeg trial of priest charged with indecent assault

Police say the same suspect committed an additional indecent act just before the first incident when, they allege, he confronted a preteen walking in the 400 block of Church Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged with 3 St. Vital-area sex crimes, Winnipeg police say

A 17-year-old male has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

The accused has been released with conditions, as police note, is mandated under the criminal code.

