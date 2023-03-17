Winnipeg teen charged after indecent acts performed in front of school safety patrols, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg teenager has been charged after police say a driver performed indecent an act in front of preteen-aged school safety patrols this week.

The alleged incident happened around 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Church Avenue, police said in a release Friday.

Investigators say officers caught up with the suspect driving near Atlantic Avenue and McGregor Street around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

Police say the same suspect committed an additional indecent act just before the first incident when, they allege, he confronted a preteen walking in the 400 block of Church Avenue.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

The accused has been released with conditions, as police note, is mandated under the criminal code.