Crime

No suspects yet in arson case that destroyed courthouse: Golden RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 3:14 pm
A fire broke out at the courthouse in Golden B.C. early Monday morning. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at the courthouse in Golden B.C. early Monday morning. Michelle Durant
No suspects have been identified so far, say police in Golden, B.C., as the arson investigation continues into the community’s destroyed courthouse.

The courthouse went up in flames early Monday, with police noting that a firefighter was injured in the incident.

“As the investigation is still in its early stages, officers aren’t able to confirm the motive, nor if any suspects have been identified,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Read more: ‘Suspicious’ fire severely damages courthouse in Golden, B.C.: RCMP

“What we can say is that all necessary resources are actively working to advance the investigation.”

RCMP say the forensic and general investigative sections are being assisted by an investigator from the Golden Fire Department, along with support from the province.

“The courthouse was also home to other agencies, including Service BC,” said Grandy. “Luckily, given the number of people who rely on in-person services, Service BC is now operating out of the Ministry of Children and Family Development office (1104 9th Street South).”

Police say anyone who may have information regarding the fire is asked to contact the RCMP detachment in Golden at 250-344-2221.

Arson suspected in fire that destroys Golden, B.C. courthouse
CrimeArsonBC InteriorGoldenGolden BCGolden RCMPservice BCcourthouse destroyedGolden courthouse
