Ottawa requests joint ‘working group’ on oilsands contamination with Alberta

The federal environment minister wants to set up a new group with the Alberta government and Indigenous communities to monitor contamination problems in the oilsands.

Steven Guilbeault proposed the idea to his provincial counterpart, Sonya Savage, in a letter dated March 16, obtained by The Canadian Press.

In it, he said two releases of oilsands tailings from Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands mine — and delays in informing people — have caused Indigenous groups to lose trust.

Guilbeault wants a joint federal-provincial-Indigenous body, with input from industry, to discuss improving tailings pond remediation and containment, as well as spill or seepage notifications.

Guilbeault’s letter refers to Ottawa’s responsibilities in protecting fish habitat and treaty rights, both of which may have been affected by the Kearl releases.

A response from Savage’s office was not immediately available.