Canada

Ottawa requests joint ‘working group’ on oilsands contamination with Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 2:48 pm
An undated photo of the site of an overland spill at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
An undated photo of the site of an overland spill at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. Courtesy: Nick Vardy/Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation
The federal environment minister wants to set up a new group with the Alberta government and Indigenous communities to monitor contamination problems in the oilsands.

Steven Guilbeault proposed the idea to his provincial counterpart, Sonya Savage, in a letter dated March 16, obtained by The Canadian Press.

Read more: Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts

In it, he said two releases of oilsands tailings from Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands mine —  and delays in informing people — have caused Indigenous groups to lose trust.

Guilbeault wants a joint federal-provincial-Indigenous body, with input from industry, to discuss improving tailings pond remediation and containment, as well as spill or seepage notifications.

Read more: Ottawa says Kearl leaks harmful to wildlife; issues order to stop seepage

Guilbeault’s letter refers to Ottawa’s responsibilities in protecting fish habitat and treaty rights, both of which may have been affected by the Kearl releases.

A response from Savage’s office was not immediately available.

Anger grows after Alberta oilsands leak kept from public for months
