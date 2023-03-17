Surrey man charged in suspected stranger homicide in Vancouver’s Chinatown

See more sharing options

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Chinatown, police announced Friday.

Vancouver police said no evidence has been found linking the victim and the suspect together and believe they were strangers to one another.

The charge against Jaal Routh Kueth, 30, from Surrey, B.C., was approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

“This violent offence caused significant concern about crime and public safety in the neighbourhood,” Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

“Our homicide team worked quickly to collect key evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect, and we hope this arrest will restore a sense of ease in the area.”

On Feb. 6, police believe Nikolia Sugak, 32, was stabbed in Shanghai Alley in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

He was found gravely injured near West Pender and Carrall streets just after midnight and died shortly after he was found.