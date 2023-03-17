Menu

Canada

Judge exonerates Nova Scotia funeral director in case of mistakenly cremated body

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 2:18 pm
Global News Morning Halifax: March 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A funeral director in Nova Scotia says he is relieved and thankful after a judge ruled he committed no wrongdoing when two bodies were switched in December 2021, and the wrong one was cremated.

Joe Curry says as soon as his lawyer told him the news, he went to the Forest Haven Funeral Home in Sydney, N.S., for “a big hugging session” with his colleagues.

Read more: N.S. funeral home has crematorium licence suspended after mix-up with hospital security

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Timothy Gabriel says in a written decision released today that Curry was not at fault when the medical examiner’s office gave him the wrong body and he cremated it on Dec. 13, 2021.

Gabriel ruled that the province’s Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors was wrong when it concluded Curry was required to verify the identity of the remains, noting provincial rules say no such thing.

Read more: Body mix-up at Nova Scotia funeral home ‘unacceptable,’ minister says

The judge ordered that Curry’s funeral director’s licence be immediately reinstated.

The 81-year-old Curry says in an interview that he was hoping to live to 102, but after the stress of the last 15 months, he’s revised his goal to 97.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

