Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

14-year-old dubbed ‘El Chapito’ arrested for 8 murders in Mexico City

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 2:36 pm
Photo of the nine alleged drug gang members that were arrested by Mexican police on the morning of March 11, including "El Chapito," a 14-year-old who allegedly killed eight people in a drive-by shooting in Mexico City.
Photo of the nine alleged drug gang members that were arrested by Mexican police on the morning of March 11, including "El Chapito," a 14-year-old who allegedly killed eight people in a drive-by shooting in Mexico City. Public Safety Department of Mexico
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the drive-by shootings of eight people in a suburb of Mexico City, according to Mexico’s Public Safety Department. The boy’s name has not been made public, though he was identified by his nickname “El Chapito” in a government press release.

The killings took place on Jan. 22 in Chimalhuacan, a town in the Greater Mexico City area. Police allege the teenager and another man dubbed “El Ñoño” rode up on motorcycles to a house party and unleashed a hail of bullets. Three people died at the scene with five others later succumbing to their injuries in hospital.

Seven others were injured in the attack, including two minors aged three and 14. The partygoers that day were reportedly celebrating a birthday. A photo taken by Mexican media of the crime scene showed scattered chairs and a trampoline on the lawn with balloons and decorations set up.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Florida, Mexico and Caribbean brace for incoming 8,000-km-wide seaweed blanket

Police say the slayings were related to drug cartel activity. El Chapito and El Ñoño were arrested for murder in a weekend raid along with seven other people, allegedly fellow members of a local gang, who were indicted on drug charges.

The nickname El Chapito, or Little Chapo, is an apparent reference to imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. El Ñoño means “the nerd.”

More on World

The motive in the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and contract killing. They also kill rivals selling drugs on their territory, or people who owe them money.

Mexico is also no stranger to child killers. Drug cartels have infamously exploited children as “sicarios” or assassins because minors receive shorter prison sentences.

Read more: Nuclear power plant leaked 1.5M litres of radioactive water in Minnesota

In 2010, soldiers detained a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Ponchis” who claimed he was kidnapped at age 11 and forced to work for the Cartel of the South Pacific, a branch of the splintered Beltran Leyva gang. He said he had participated in at least four decapitations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

After his arrest, the boy, who authorities identified only by his first name, Edgar, told reporters that he was drugged and threatened into committing the crimes.

A 2021 study from the Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico estimated that there are 30,000 children working for cartels as lookouts, street-level dealers and sicarios. The organization found that a quarter of a million children are at risk of being recruited by cartels.

— With files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: '2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, other 2 alive'
2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, other 2 alive
MurderMexicoMexico City14-year-old El ChapitoChimalhuacanEl Chapitoel chapito crimesel chapito identityEl Chapito murderswho is el chapito
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers