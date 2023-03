See more sharing options

The NHL has fined Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki US$2,500 for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell.

The infraction occurred late in the third period of Florida’s 9-5 win over Montreal on Thursday at Sunrise, Fla.

Suzuki was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Montreal (27-36-6) continues its road swing through Florida with a game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.