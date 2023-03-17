Menu

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Winnipeg lifts annual winter parking ban: Snow more tickets, tows

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:12 pm
Winnipeg has lifted its annual winter parking ban.
Winnipeg has lifted its annual winter parking ban. Global News / File
Winnipeg has lifted its annual winter parking ban for another year.

The change, announced Friday, means Winnipeggers can now park overnight on designated streets without risk of being ticketed or towed.

Read more: Winter is coming — Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

New rules introduced for the ban this winter added flexibility to its start and end, meaning it can go into effect any time after Nov. 1 and run until the end of April, depending on weather conditions.

The city has said it will give seven days’ notice before the ban comes into effect, which means word of an impending ban could come as early as Oct. 24 every fall.

Click to play video: 'Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban'
Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

Previously the ban would be in place from Dec. 1 to the last day of February.

The city saw a huge increase in towing under the new rules this winter.

Read more: Winnipeg sees massive jump in vehicles towed for violating winter parking ban

According to numbers from the city, 4,888 vehicles were towed between Nov. 26, 2022 and March 1, 2023, up from two vehicles towed throughout the previous winter.

A city spokesperson has told Global News towing efforts were increased in 2022-23 “to support a more effective and efficient snow clearing and ice control program” and  “enhance public education about the ban.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s snow-clearing policy questioned'
Winnipeg’s snow-clearing policy questioned

As well as tows, the city has said there were 9,128 annual winter route parking ban tickets issued between the end of November and March 1.

That’s up from 8,952 tickets issued during the 2020-21 winter season, according to the city’s data.

The city says during the 2020-21 winter season, 7,775 annual snow route parking ban tickets were issued and 18 vehicles were towed.

