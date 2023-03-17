Winnipeg lifts annual winter parking ban: Snow more tickets, tows

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has lifted its annual winter parking ban for another year.

The change, announced Friday, means Winnipeggers can now park overnight on designated streets without risk of being ticketed or towed.

New rules introduced for the ban this winter added flexibility to its start and end, meaning it can go into effect any time after Nov. 1 and run until the end of April, depending on weather conditions.

The city has said it will give seven days’ notice before the ban comes into effect, which means word of an impending ban could come as early as Oct. 24 every fall.

Previously the ban would be in place from Dec. 1 to the last day of February.

The city saw a huge increase in towing under the new rules this winter.

According to numbers from the city, 4,888 vehicles were towed between Nov. 26, 2022 and March 1, 2023, up from two vehicles towed throughout the previous winter.

A city spokesperson has told Global News towing efforts were increased in 2022-23 “to support a more effective and efficient snow clearing and ice control program” and “enhance public education about the ban.”

As well as tows, the city has said there were 9,128 annual winter route parking ban tickets issued between the end of November and March 1.

That’s up from 8,952 tickets issued during the 2020-21 winter season, according to the city’s data.

The city says during the 2020-21 winter season, 7,775 annual snow route parking ban tickets were issued and 18 vehicles were towed.