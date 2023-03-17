Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police looking for missing vulnerable 17-year-old girl

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 12:18 pm
Members of the Regina Police Service are looking for a vulnerable Regina girl who went missing on Thursday.
Members of the Regina Police Service are looking for a vulnerable Regina girl who went missing on Thursday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in Regina and the Regina Police Service are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Sofia Beattie has an intellectual disability and is considered vulnerable. She went missing on Thursday around 1:55 p.m. in the 200 block of Hodsman Road.

Beattie is described as four-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair with purple streaks.

Sofia Beattie went missing in Regina on Thursday around 1:55 p.m.
Sofia Beattie went missing in Regina on Thursday around 1:55 p.m. Regina Police Service

She was last seen wearing a cheetah print sweater, black pants and black glasses with square frames. Beattie was carrying a red backpack with a rainbow lunch kit.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say there’s no evidence to suggest Beattie has come to harm, but have significant concerns due to the cold weather and her vulnerability.

Read more: RCMP search for missing Dauphin teen

Business owners in the industrial area near Hodsman Road and McDonald Street are asked to check their properties and security camera footage.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on Beattie is asked to call police at 306-777-6500.

Click to play video: 'Brother of man who died in his home has serious questions about justice system'
Brother of man who died in his home has serious questions about justice system
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsMissingRegina Police ServiceMissing TeenMissing GirlOfficersVulnerable.Hodsman Roadmisssing person
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers