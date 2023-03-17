Regina police looking for missing vulnerable 17-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in Regina and the Regina Police Service are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Sofia Beattie has an intellectual disability and is considered vulnerable. She went missing on Thursday around 1:55 p.m. in the 200 block of Hodsman Road.

Beattie is described as four-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair with purple streaks.

She was last seen wearing a cheetah print sweater, black pants and black glasses with square frames. Beattie was carrying a red backpack with a rainbow lunch kit.

Officers say there’s no evidence to suggest Beattie has come to harm, but have significant concerns due to the cold weather and her vulnerability.

Business owners in the industrial area near Hodsman Road and McDonald Street are asked to check their properties and security camera footage.

Anyone with information on Beattie is asked to call police at 306-777-6500.