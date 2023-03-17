Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rural Saskatchewan getting more internet, mobile access thanks to federal funding

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 3:00 pm
A cell tower. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A cell tower. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More connectivity is coming to Saskatchewan’s rural and remote communities.

That’s according to the federal minister of rural economic development Gudie Hutchings, who announced Friday the federal government is spending up to $37 million for projects that will improve high-speed internet access and mobile connectivity across the province.

Read more: CRTC orders cut to some internet prices amid industry review. What’s going on?

“Connectivity was an issue before, but now we are full steam ahead. We’ve made a commitment to have 98 per cent of Canada connected by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030,” Hutchings said.

She said they have 93.5 per cent connected today, noting that it was 79 per cent back in 2014.

When asked how difficult the remaining percentage will be to reach full connectivity, Hutchings said technology is always changing, and they have a team that is working with various internet service providers to get the job done.

Story continues below advertisement

The funding will connect more than 5,000 homes in areas like Northern Saskatchewan, Prince Albert, Saskatoon-Biggar, Regina-Moose Mountain and Yorkton-Melville.

Read more: Liberal, Conservative MPs can no longer bill taxpayers for home internet use

“The department works with the internet service providers and they work on the engineering, they work on the planning, they work on the permitting. It’s not coming tomorrow, but these projects will be tracking to come online by 2026.”

Trending Now

The federal government website shows Saskatchewan sits at 81.6 per cent connected, and Hutchings noted part of the agreement was to show progress of the expansion as well.

She said there have also been discussions with Don Morgan, the provincial minister responsible for Crown corporations, to leverage partnerships to get Saskatchewan connected quicker.

“Connectivity isn’t a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity.”

Click to play video: 'Rural Alberta communities take matters in to their own hands to get high speed internet'
Rural Alberta communities take matters in to their own hands to get high speed internet
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsFederal GovernmentInternetmobilegudie hutchings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers