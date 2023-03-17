Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton steps up enforcement, alerts residents of nuisance party bylaw amid St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 9:25 am
A photo of a gathering in Hamilton's Westdale neighborhood in late 2021 considered a 'nuisance party' by authorities. View image in full screen
A photo of a gathering in Hamilton's Westdale neighborhood in late 2021 considered a 'nuisance party' by authorities. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the St. Patrick’s Day weekend underway, the City of Hamilton and police are reminding residents of the year-round nuisance party bylaw with fines up to $10,000.

Peace officers are now out patrolling the entire city with specific focus on an area around McMaster University, which includes Westdale and Dalewood.

The city now has zero tolerance for nuisance parties via last year’s passing of a party bylaw essentially giving police and bylaw officers discretion to charge individuals as needed.

Read more: Hamilton’s planning committee moves forward with nuisance party bylaw

“We want to remind those participating to stay safe and celebrate responsibly,” Hamilton police Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News.

“Police will have an increased presence in the community over the weekend to discourage any disruptive behaviour.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bharaj said the city’s RIDE program will also be stepped up, seeking to take impaired drivers off the road.

He suggests those going out during the weekend make advance plans for getting to and from home.

The city’s nuisance party bylaw became a reality late last year after councillors voted to move forward with suggestions made in a staff report.

Trending Now

Fines start at $300 for attending and $500 for hosting a nuisance party as defined by excessive noise, illegal alcohol consumption, overcrowding and other factors.

Click to play video: 'Prison guards discover another backpack-wearing pigeon'
Prison guards discover another backpack-wearing pigeon
Hamilton newsSt. Patrick's DayRIDEUniversity DistrictWestdaleindy bharajnuisance partyparty bylawenforcement bylaw
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers