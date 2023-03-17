Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fraser Valley bus drivers gear up for full strike on Monday

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 12:15 am
B.C. Transit says the extra trips will result in enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, while a new route will provide transit service to a new area. View image in full screen
After bargaining talks broke down between First Transit workers and B.C. Transit, a full-scale walkout is planned for Monday. Any last-minute agreement is unlikely. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Transit operators in the Fraser Valley are planning to walk off the job starting this Monday, according to their union, leaving only essential service until a new collective agreement is reached.

Speaking to Global News, a spokesperson for CUPE 561 has confirmed the strike is going to happen after bargaining talks broke down, although HandyDART service will continue.

Read more: Pigeon wearing meth-filled ‘backpack’ busted at B.C. prison

First Transit workers have already held two rounds of job action in March, withdrawing service in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison.

The Fraser Valley Express will also be affected.

The union spokesperson said more information will be released on Friday.

Read more: ICBC leaves homeowners on hook for thousands after car crashes into condo

Story continues below advertisement

The union is arguing its members are paid up to 32 per cent less than workers in Metro Vancouver. They are also asking for a pension plan and improved working conditions across the board.

Trending Now

Union workers have been without a contract since April 2020.

Click to play video: 'Finding animal care a growing challenge in B.C.'
Finding animal care a growing challenge in B.C.
bc transit strike mondaybus drivers in fraser valley will walkout mondayCupe 561 strike mondayFirst Transit B.C. Transit strikefraser valley transit operators strikefraser valley transit workers walk off job fridayfull strike for bus drivers in fraser valley
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers