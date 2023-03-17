Fraser Valley bus drivers gear up for full strike on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Transit operators in the Fraser Valley are planning to walk off the job starting this Monday, according to their union, leaving only essential service until a new collective agreement is reached.

Speaking to Global News, a spokesperson for CUPE 561 has confirmed the strike is going to happen after bargaining talks broke down, although HandyDART service will continue.

First Transit workers have already held two rounds of job action in March, withdrawing service in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison.

The Fraser Valley Express will also be affected.

The union spokesperson said more information will be released on Friday.

The union is arguing its members are paid up to 32 per cent less than workers in Metro Vancouver. They are also asking for a pension plan and improved working conditions across the board.

Union workers have been without a contract since April 2020.