Crime

3 suspects sought in home renovation fraud investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 3:20 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a home renovation fraud investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the alleged fraud occurred in the Henry Street and Baldwin Street area.

Police say on March 10, the suspect knocked on the door of a residence and allegedly told the owner that he was a home renovator and had seen damage on the victim’s roof.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing

Police said the suspect allegedly “demanded to come inside and went into the residence with two other suspects.”

Officers said all three suspects told the victim the roof needed “immediate repairs” for a water leak, and allegedly demanded cash payment.

Police said the suspects allegedly would not leave until they were paid.

“The victim provided payment, and the suspects left, promising to return to complete the work,” police allege in a news release.

Police said the suspects have not returned and have been seen in the neighbourhood knocking on other doors.

Officers are now seeking to identify three suspects.

The first suspect is between 40 and 50 years old, with a large build. He was seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a black vest.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

The second suspect is between 25 and 35 years old with a thin build. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and a neon safety vest, officers said.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

The third suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old with a medium build. He was seen wearing dark clothing and a neon safety vest. Police said he was carrying a red and black tool bag.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Fraud complaints to Toronto hotline on the rise'
Fraud complaints to Toronto hotline on the rise
