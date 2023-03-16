3 suspects sought in home renovation fraud investigation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with a home renovation fraud investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the alleged fraud occurred in the Henry Street and Baldwin Street area.

Police say on March 10, the suspect knocked on the door of a residence and allegedly told the owner that he was a home renovator and had seen damage on the victim’s roof.

Police said the suspect allegedly “demanded to come inside and went into the residence with two other suspects.”

Officers said all three suspects told the victim the roof needed “immediate repairs” for a water leak, and allegedly demanded cash payment.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspects allegedly would not leave until they were paid.

“The victim provided payment, and the suspects left, promising to return to complete the work,” police allege in a news release.

Police said the suspects have not returned and have been seen in the neighbourhood knocking on other doors.

Officers are now seeking to identify three suspects.

The first suspect is between 40 and 50 years old, with a large build. He was seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a black vest.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

The second suspect is between 25 and 35 years old with a thin build. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and a neon safety vest, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

The third suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old with a medium build. He was seen wearing dark clothing and a neon safety vest. Police said he was carrying a red and black tool bag.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement