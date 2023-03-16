Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Hamilton: OPP

See more sharing options

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and unaccounted for since February has been arrested in Hamilton, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say Michael Stamatakos, 31, was returned to custody on Saturday night after he checked into the St. Joe’s hospital campus on Charlton Avenue.

“He was feeling ill and checked himself into the hospital around 11 p.m.,” Det. Sgt. Steve Sermet told Global News.

“A nurse recognized him from the press release, called Hamilton police and they showed up to arrest him with no further incident.”

Stamatakos was serving a two-year sentence for multiple offences and failed to report at a halfway house in Toronto prior to the warrant being issued, police said.

He’s facing no further charges.