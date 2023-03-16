Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Hamilton: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 2:31 pm
A 31-year-old who police said failed to check into a Toronto halfway house returned to custody without incident on Saturday, March 11, 2023. View image in full screen
A 31-year-old who police said failed to check into a Toronto halfway house returned to custody without incident on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and unaccounted for since February has been arrested in Hamilton, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say Michael Stamatakos, 31, was returned to custody on Saturday night after he checked into the St. Joe’s hospital campus on Charlton Avenue.

“He was feeling ill and checked himself into the hospital around 11 p.m.,” Det. Sgt. Steve Sermet told Global News.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused of breaching statutory release

“A nurse recognized him from the press release, called Hamilton police and they showed up to arrest him with no further incident.”

Stamatakos was serving a two-year sentence for multiple offences and failed to report at a halfway house in Toronto prior to the warrant being issued, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s facing no further charges.

Click to play video: 'Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is suing the government after sex assault acquittal'
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is suing the government after sex assault acquittal
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceCanada-Wide WarrantRopestatutory releaseRepeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers