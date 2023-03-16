Saskatchewan adds 15 internationally trained doctors to rural communities

Send this page to someone via email

As rural Saskatchewan battles a depleted health-care system, the province has announced 15 new internationally trained doctors are practicing in communities around the province.

The government said the latest recruits under the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment (SIPPA) program are working in Biggar, Canora, Esterhazy, Fort Qu’Appelle, Humboldt, Kamsack, Kindersley, Lanigan, Melville, North Battleford, Outlook, Preeceville, Shellbrook, Turtleford and Weyburn.

“Started in 2011, SIPPA is a made-in-Saskatchewan program that opens doors for family doctors trained in countries around the world,” the government said in a press release. “The program assesses internationally educated physicians on their medical education and clinical ability as part of the licensure process to practice medicine in Saskatchewan.

According to the government, 278 internationally trained family physicians are working in the province thanks to the SIPPA program. Of those, 77 per cent are working in rural communities.

Through a return-of-service contract, doctors agree to work in the province for a minimum of three years upon completion of the SIPPA assessment.

The program assesses physicians three times a year, with an annual capacity of approximately 45 physicians.

“Providing seamless care as close to home as possible is a key priority for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and the SIPPA program helps us accomplish that,” said SHA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Shaw.

“These new SIPPA graduates, along with the retention of locally trained doctors and those already practicing in the province, will strengthen our existing physician workforce.”

Word of new doctors comes after a big announcement from the government Wednesday.

As of April 1, payments under the Rural Physician Incentive Program will increase to $200,000 over five years from their current level of $47,000 over four years.

As well, incentives will now be offered to doctors who are practicing through the SIPPA program.