Health

Sask. physician incentive more than quadrupling for rural and remote communities

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 11:31 am
Premier Scott Moe spoke Monday about the the federal government's funding offer, and talked about some of the work ahead on health care. View image in full screen
Premier Scott Moe spoke Monday about the the federal government's funding offer, and talked about some of the work ahead on health care. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Saskatchewan is sweetening the pot to try and get more family physicians to work in rural and remote parts of the province.

The Rural Physician Incentive Program is more than quadrupling the incentive, raising it to $200,000 over five years.

Read more: Canadian doctors spend 18.5 million hours on unnecessary paperwork, says new report

“Saskatchewan is once again leading the nation with ambitious solutions to addressing the health human resource challenges that Saskatchewan, Canada, and the rest of the world are facing,” said Premier Scott Moe.

“Our government recognizes the challenge of attracting doctors to rural and remote areas of the province, and this increased incentive will enhance our ability to attract more rural physicians and meet that challenge.”

The incentive was previously $47,000 over a four-year term. In addition to the pay increase, the length of the program has risen by a year.

Read more: Foreign-educated nurses say health care staff shortage solution already in Canada

The province says they’ve also broadened the eligibility for the incentive, and will now include physicians who are practicing in rural and northern communities who have been assessed by the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment Program.

“The enhanced incentive of up to $200,000 over five years will help attract more family physicians to rural and northern communities across Saskatchewan,” said Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley.

“Family physicians play an important role in rural and northern communities because they also support emergency departments, acute care beds, and other important services provided by local health care facilities.”

The program began back in 2013-14 to incentivize recent graduates to practice in rural and remote communities.

Click to play video: 'B.C. makes progress with new doctor payment plan'
B.C. makes progress with new doctor payment plan
Saskatchewan NewsScott MoeHealthcareDoctorsDoctor ShortageRuralFamily DoctorsPhysiciansFamily Physiciansremote communitiesphysician incentive program
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

