Canada

Western Canada rumbled by earthquakes Thursday morning

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 16, 2023 12:26 pm
A magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded 30 kilometres east northeast of Reno, Alta., Thursday March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded 30 kilometres east northeast of Reno, Alta., Thursday March 16, 2023. Earthquakes Canada
Parts of Alberta and B.C. were shaken by multiple earthquakes Thursday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Two shakes were recorded at 8:46 a.m. – a five-magnitude earthquake, which was recorded 39 kilometres east northeast of Reno, Alta., and a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in the Peace River region.

Reno was shaken again just before 9 a.m. by another 4.6-magnitude earthquake recorded 35 kilometres east-northeast of the hamlet. Meanwhile, a 4.2-magnitude event was recorded in the Dawson Creek, B.C., region

At 9:07 a.m., a third earthquake of magnitude 4.6 came from the same region near Reno, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Social media reports show the shakes were felt in Fort McMurray, Slave Lake and the Edmonton region.

BC EarthquakeEarthquakes CanadaSeismic Activityalberta earthquaketremorsEdmonton Earthquakegrand prairie earthquake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

