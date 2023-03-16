Western Canada rumbled by earthquakes Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Alberta and B.C. were shaken by multiple earthquakes Thursday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Two shakes were recorded at 8:46 a.m. – a five-magnitude earthquake, which was recorded 39 kilometres east northeast of Reno, Alta., and a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in the Peace River region.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=5 on 16 Mar at 08:46 MDT. Details : https://t.co/z38j9UXwvu 30 km ENE of Reno, AB 176 km ENE of Grande Prairie, AB — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) March 16, 2023

Reno was shaken again just before 9 a.m. by another 4.6-magnitude earthquake recorded 35 kilometres east-northeast of the hamlet. Meanwhile, a 4.2-magnitude event was recorded in the Dawson Creek, B.C., region

At 9:07 a.m., a third earthquake of magnitude 4.6 came from the same region near Reno, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Social media reports show the shakes were felt in Fort McMurray, Slave Lake and the Edmonton region.

Definitely could be felt in St. Albert. A slight tremor lasting about a second.#earthquake https://t.co/fg95wfELSp — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) March 16, 2023

Who else is feeling the quakes? We've had 2 in Slave Lake this morning. #earthquake #Alberta — Jonathan Nicholl (@reflexx30) March 16, 2023

