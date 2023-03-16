Western Canada rumbled by earthquakes Thursday morning

Parts of Alberta and B.C. were shaken by multiple earthquakes Thursday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada.
Two shakes were recorded at 8:46 a.m. – a five-magnitude earthquake, which was recorded 39 kilometres east northeast of Reno, Alta., and a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in the Peace River region.
Reno was shaken again just before 9 a.m. by another 4.6-magnitude earthquake recorded 35 kilometres east-northeast of the hamlet. Meanwhile, a 4.2-magnitude event was recorded in the Dawson Creek, B.C., region
At 9:07 a.m., a third earthquake of magnitude 4.6 came from the same region near Reno, according to Earthquakes Canada.
Social media reports show the shakes were felt in Fort McMurray, Slave Lake and the Edmonton region.
