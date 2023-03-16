Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Unsanitary conditions, rodents lead to Manitoba business closures by health inspectors

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 3:01 pm
A number of Manitoba restaurants were temporarily closed due to health and safety violations.
A number of Manitoba restaurants were temporarily closed due to health and safety violations. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Health has released its annual report of businesses forced to close in the past year due to health and safety violations.

Food service facilities, as well as hotels with swimming pools or hot tubs, are among the 52 businesses listed in the report.

Many of the closures were brief — only lasting a few days before a reinspection deemed them worthy of continuing to operate, but some of the businesses that closed have never opened back up.

A handful of businesses were also forced by health inspectors to close as they were found to be operating without a permit.

Most of the food service violations related to cleanliness concerns in cooking and/or dishwashing areas — a relatively easy fix — but some violations included a note about rodents.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg’s food services sector struggles as job vacancies remain high

Three businesses, One Stop International Market on Ebby Avenue, Okay Grocery on Sherbrook Street, and RnR Family Restaurant on McPhillips Street, remain closed after the presence of rodents was noted by inspectors.

Shaun Jeffrey of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association told 680 CJOB there’s help available for restaurant owners dealing with pest problems.

More on Health

“We’re really proud to have the three largest pest control companies in the city as members,” he said. “We share their information with all of our membership… our members can call us up and get some really good feedback from some of these professional pest companies and get some help.”

Jeffrey said the association is putting on free webinars on the pest issue for all interested businesses next month.

Trending Now

Cutting back on pest control, he said, could be a cost-cutting measure for some restaurants and other businesses dealing with a financial crunch.

“We’re coming out of a pandemic — we’re still struggling. We’re continuing to struggle, and we’re starting to see some operators make these decisions.

“It’s just such an integral part … having a program in place in your restaurant is such an important part of providing Manitobans with a safe place to eat on a daily basis.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 Manitoba restaurants cry ‘tyranny’ after shutdown, $40K fines for health violations'
2 Manitoba restaurants cry ‘tyranny’ after shutdown, $40K fines for health violations
Manitoba HealthPest ControlrodentsFood ServiceHealth ViolationsManitoba Restaurant and Foodservices AssociationRestaurant closuresShaun Jeffreyhotel closures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers