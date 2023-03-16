Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Remote work extension given to some federal public servants as others face deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'Federal government outlines how often public servants will need to work in office'
Federal government outlines how often public servants will need to work in office
WATCH: Federal government outlines how often public servants will need to work in office – Dec 15, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some federal government workers will be able to continue remote work for another year, as most face a March 31 deadline to return to the office at least two days a week.

A spokesperson for Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says the government will take another year to “assess the benefits” of remote work for call centres at the Canada Revenue Agency and the departments of Immigration and Employment and Social Development.

Read more: Back-to-work violations by federal public servants to be managed on case-by-case basis

The Procurement Department’s pay centre will also work from home for another year, along with adjudicators for the Immigration and Refugee Board.

In December, Fortier announced that all departments would be mandated back to the office at least two days a week to address inconsistencies across the public service.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How remote work may be dividing Canadians'
How remote work may be dividing Canadians

A union representing over 72,000 public servants says they have been told the extensions were needed because of retention and recruitment issues.

Trending Now

The president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says this is only leading to more chaos around the already contentious issue.

More on World
Treasury BoardMona FortierMona Fortier newsMona Fortier todayTreasury Board newsMona Fortier remote workTreasury Board remote work
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers