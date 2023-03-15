$1.5 million in damage following 2 late afternoon fires in west Hamilton, city centre

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton firefighters say they battled a pair of blazes around the same time on Wednesday afternoon, one in the city centre and the other just west of the Valens Lake Conservation Area.

The first call was to a large industrial storage building with a transport truck inside on Regional Road 97 near Kirkwall Road around 4:30 p.m.

Chief Dave Cunliffe said two nearby volunteer stations had to dispatch tankers to support four Hamilton fire trucks on scene by shuttling water back and forth due to a lack of hydrants.

HFD crews working at a commercial property fire on Regional Road 97. RR 97 will be closed for some time. pic.twitter.com/jEjrWUdOLK — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) March 15, 2023

“Firefighters quickly went to work to protect another large warehouse-style structure that was in close proximity,” Cunliffe added.

“There were three tractor trailers and an additional transport trailer in this unit.”

The main fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes with the neighbouring structure only suffering minor damage.

Damage is estimated to be in excess of $1,000,000.

The cause is still being investigated, but believed to be due to onsite welding.

The second blaze was at a two-storey residence in central Hamilton on Wilson Street between Victoria and West Avenue North, also around 4:30 p.m.

Cunliffe said there was fire “on all floors and in the walls” at that blaze with one person and two cats having to be pulled from the home.

The person would be transported to hospital in critical condition while the cats were turned over to the SPCA.

“The fire was quickly knocked down, but not before causing significant damage to the interior of the residence, including holes through both the first and second floors,” Cunliffe said.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined and the office of the fire marshal has been notified of the incident.

Damage is estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $500,000.