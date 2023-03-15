2 men wanted by Toronto police as part of ongoing firearms investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are asking for help searching for two men they say are wanted as part of a firearms investigation.

Toronto police said the call relates to an investigation that officers became involved in on June 7, 2022, in the area of Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Two men from Brampton were reportedly arrested and charged as a result of the investigation.

Police said that Janson Jeyakanthan, 29, and 30-year-old Jayson Jeyakanthan face a range of charges, including three counts each of possessing a firearm obtained by crime.

Two men are still of interest to Toronto police, the force said.

Jahmal Palmer, 36, from Toronto and Paul Richards, also known by Paul Williams, are both wanted by police.

Images of the two outstanding suspects were released.