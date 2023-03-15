Toronto Zoo makes changes, suspends some tours to avoid bird flu

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Zoo is closing its walk-through bird exhibits as a precaution after a farm within 200 km of the zoo reported avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

Precautions will be put in effect immediately, the zoo said.

Those steps will involve closing bird aviaries and pavilions to guests — or making significant modifications to protect the birds. Behind-the-scenes tours of animal food preparation and areas housing birds will also be suspended.

The zoo said other steps impacting staff will be taken, including footbaths and footpad areas for those working with birds and the suspension of poultry as a food for animals at the zoo.

“While this strain of the disease is highly contagious and lethal to birds, it is important to note there have been no human cases detected in Canada,” the zoo said.