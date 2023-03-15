Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Toronto Zoo makes changes, suspends some tours to avoid bird flu

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Zoo closing aviaries after bird flu detected in Southern Ontario'
Zoo closing aviaries after bird flu detected in Southern Ontario
RELATED: Bird enthusiasts heading to the Toronto Zoo won't be able to catch a glimpse of their feathered friends during their next visit. Bird flu recently detected in Southern Ontario has forced the zoo to close its aviaries as a precaution. Brittany Rosen has more – Mar 29, 2022
Toronto Zoo is closing its walk-through bird exhibits as a precaution after a farm within 200 km of the zoo reported avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

Precautions will be put in effect immediately, the zoo said.

Those steps will involve closing bird aviaries and pavilions to guests — or making significant modifications to protect the birds. Behind-the-scenes tours of animal food preparation and areas housing birds will also be suspended.

Read more: Toronto Zoo launches Valentine’s Day name-a-roach campaign

The zoo said other steps impacting staff will be taken, including footbaths and footpad areas for those working with birds and the suspension of poultry as a food for animals at the zoo.

“While this strain of the disease is highly contagious and lethal to birds, it is important to note there have been no human cases detected in Canada,” the zoo said.

BirdsToronto Zoobird fluavian influenzatoronto zoo birdsBird flu Toronto zooToronto zoo updates
