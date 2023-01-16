Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Zoo launches Valentine’s Day name-a-roach campaign

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 7:31 pm
The Toronto Zoo is closed in Toronto, Canada, March 14, 2020. View image in full screen
The Toronto Zoo is closed in Toronto, Canada, March 14, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire

With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, people in Toronto are being offered the chance to name a cockroach in someone’s honour.

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy, a partner of the zoo focused on fighting animal extinction, is behind the plan.

“Roses are red, violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps this Valentine’s Day by naming a cockroach in their honour,” the wildlife conservancy’s webpage teases.

Read more: Toronto zoo announces death of red panda cub

Read next: Brendan Fraser gives emotional, tearful speech at Critics Choice Awards

Those who donate will be given a digital certificate with the name of the roach, a digital graphic that can be shared as well as a tax receipt.

The minimum donation is $25.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Fund said there are naming limits, and that hate speech and profanity will not be tolerated.

Trending Now

“Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals,” the Name-A-Roach page explained.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Zoo reveals official name for baby zebra'
Toronto Zoo reveals official name for baby zebra
TorontoValentine's DayToronto ZooCockroachName-A-RoachToronto zoo cockroachToronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers