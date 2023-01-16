Toronto Zoo launches Valentine’s Day name-a-roach campaign

Send this page to someone via email

With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, people in Toronto are being offered the chance to name a cockroach in someone’s honour.

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy, a partner of the zoo focused on fighting animal extinction, is behind the plan.

“Roses are red, violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps this Valentine’s Day by naming a cockroach in their honour,” the wildlife conservancy’s webpage teases.

Those who donate will be given a digital certificate with the name of the roach, a digital graphic that can be shared as well as a tax receipt.

The minimum donation is $25.

Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Fund said there are naming limits, and that hate speech and profanity will not be tolerated.

“Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal fecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals,” the Name-A-Roach page explained.