Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg, Brandon: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say a 17-year-old girl missing from Steinbach may be in Winnipeg or Brandon.

Morningstar Bear, also known as MJ, was last seen in Steinbach around 2 p.m. Friday.

Bear is five-feet-four-inches tall and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She has piercings in her ears, nose, and lip, RCMP say.

Police say Bear was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, blue headphones and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MISSING: 17yo Morningstar Bear also known as MJ was last seen on Mar 10 in Steinbach. She is 5’4”, 115 lbs w brown hair & brown eyes & has piercings in her ears, nose & lip. Last seen wearing a grey jacket & black shoes. May be in the Brandon/Wpg area. Info? 204-326-4452 #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/Mf6g8nO2IR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 15, 2023