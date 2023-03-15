Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg, Brandon: RCMP

Mounties say a 17-year-old girl missing from Steinbach may be in Winnipeg or Brandon.
Morningstar Bear, also known as MJ, was last seen in Steinbach around 2 p.m. Friday.
Bear is five-feet-four-inches tall and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She has piercings in her ears, nose, and lip, RCMP say.
Police say Bear was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, blue headphones and black shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
