Canada

Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg, Brandon: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 6:32 pm
The RCMP logo is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mounties say a 17-year-old girl missing from Steinbach may be in Winnipeg or Brandon.

Morningstar Bear, also known as MJ, was last seen in Steinbach around 2 p.m. Friday.

Bear is five-feet-four-inches tall and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She has piercings in her ears, nose, and lip, RCMP say.

Police say Bear was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur hood, blue headphones and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Manitobawinnipegmissing personMissing TeenBrandonSteinbachSteinbach RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

