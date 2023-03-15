Toronto man charged in connection with child sexual abuse material investigation: police

See more sharing options

A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Officers said, as a result, 55-year-old Darren DeVouge from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts each of possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography, and one count of making child pornography available.

According to police, a quantity of child sexual abuse material was allegedly located during the search.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.