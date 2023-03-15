Montreal Deaf communities lack ‘basic human right,’ call on government to step in

Send this page to someone via email

Like many Quebecers, Susanna Oppedisano doesn’t have a family doctor. So when she needs to see one, she goes to a walk-in clinic – but the experience is often upsetting.

“I told them that I’m Deaf and I needed to see a family doctor and they said OK, and so I sat down in the waiting room. I knew that I was the third person in line, so when it was my turn, I was surprised to see patients who had arrived after me being called back to be seen,” she said. “Evidently, they had been calling my name but I couldn’t hear them. I had told them they’d have to come directly to me and lead me in.”

The mother of two says visits to the doctor or any other essential service are easier when she’s accompanied by an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter.

But that’s not always possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal Deaf community speaks out about lack of access to English interpreters

Recently, she was informed that the Metropolitain Montreal Deaf Community Center (MMDCC) was temporarily suspending access to ASL interpreters because they ran out of money.

On Monday, Global News spoke with the organization.

It said they’ve already spent their budget for the year and that their new year fiscal begins April 1.

The organization is funded by a support program for community organizations (PSOC), which is managed by the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the health board said just over $200,000 was given to the MMDCC in 2022-23, but the organization is responsible for its financial management.

Read more: Raising awareness in the name of accessibility for those hard of hearing

When asked if the regional health authority would consider allocating more money for the organization, it said it wouldn’t negotiate its agreements through the media and if the MMDCC has specific needs, they invite them to let them know.

Liberal MNA Elisabeth Prass, spokesperson for the official opposition for people with disabilities, says it’s a basic human right for the Deaf community to be able to adequately communicate.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sign language interpreters a lifeline for deaf community during coronavirus pandemic

“It’s really sad that in 2023, we’ve gotten to the point where the government isn’t supporting communities, regardless of language, these are disabled communities and the government’s responsibility is to be there for them and to provide services for them,” she said.

Global News reached out to multiple government ministries for comment but did not hear back.

Oppedisano says her access to essential services hangs in the balance, and she hopes someone will step in soon to resolve it.