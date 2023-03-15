COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, active cases fall; outbreak at Fairhaven LTC

Send this page to someone via email

For a fourth week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at a moderate level following two new deaths and 91 new lab-confirmed cases, including three new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The index’s indicators for this week include:

View image in full screen The risk index for COVID-19 on March 15, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 138 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — two more since the March 8 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 91 since the March 8 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 180 — down from 300 reported on March 8 and 359 reported on March 1. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 598 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — three more since the March 8 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported seven inpatients as of March 15 — down from 18 reported on March 10.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, which remains unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,175 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 10,857 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97.1 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since March 8:

2 congregate living facilities (No. 56 and No. 57) in Peterborough: Both declared on March 13.

(No. 56 and No. 57) in Peterborough: Both declared on March 13. Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 1 area) in Peterborough: Declared March 13. The home on Monday reported four resident cases and five staff cases.

Other active outbreaks:

Canterbury Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 28 on the independent retirement unit.

retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 28 on the independent retirement unit. Centennial Place long-term care (Millpond unit) in Millbrook: Declared March 4.

Outbreaks declared over since March 8:

St. Josephs at Fleming long-term care (Hilltop unit) in Peterborough: Declared March 2 and lifted on March 14.

long-term care (Hilltop unit) in Peterborough: Declared March 2 and lifted on March 14. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21 and lifted on March 14.

in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 21 and lifted on March 14. Royal Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 24 in the retirement unit and garden home unit. Outbreaks were lifted March 13.

retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 24 in the retirement unit and garden home unit. Outbreaks were lifted March 13. Peterborough Regional Health Centre (Unit A-2 rehab): Declared March 2 and lifted on March 11.

The health unit has reported 235 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 410,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared — 264 more since the March 8 update. There have been 37,994 booster doses over the last six months (27 per cent of the eligible population).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; six per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37) until March 17. Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.