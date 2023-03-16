Okanagan weather: Warm forecast for last weekend of winter

Send this page to someone via email

Plenty of sunshine, along with some high clouds, will brighten the Okanagan on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper single digits or low double digits.

The final week of winter will end on an even milder note, with double-digit heat possible for the first time this year on St. Patrick’s Day, with Friday also featuring mostly sunny skies.

Clearing conditions will kick off the final weekend of winter, with afternoon temperatures cracking into double digits on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast will see some morning sunny breaks before clouds roll back in, along with a daytime high around 11 C.

Spring officially begins on Monday afternoon, at 2:24 p.m., and the new season will see a return to clouds, a chance of showers and a daytime high in the upper single digits.

The risk of sprinkles will continue for the first few days of spring, with highs in the upper single digits.

