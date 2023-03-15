2 men sentenced in 2020 Kingston, Ont. crash that left 1 teen dead

Send this page to someone via email

Two men who were 17 years old at the time of a deadly crash in 2020 have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident.

They have pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm in a fatal crash that occurred in October 2020.

The men were sentenced to a two-year driving ban and counselling and must live in a home approved by probation. They must also serve 150 hours of community service in the next 12 months.

Police said at the time that two vehicles were travelling southbound on Bayridge Drive at excessive speeds when they both lost control and left the road between Acadia and Roosevelt drives.

There were nine occupants between the two vehicles involved in the crash. Four were seriously hurt, while 16-year-old Scott Legg was killed.