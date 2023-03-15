Kingston boosting shelter options for city’s unhoused population

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston says it has made “significant efforts and progress” in adding more low-barrier shelter options.

A low-barrier shelter means requirements for entry are limited or minimal for the people who wish to stay there, the city says.

This comes as a result of the city’s engagement with encampment residents living near Belle Park and the Integrated Care Hub.

“Ensuring there are more low-barrier shelter options has led to fewer people residing in the encampment,” said Lanie Hurdle, the city’s chief administrative officer.

The city adds that it’s expected that people remaining in the encampments will leave within the next two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“This continues to be a complex issue that requires a multi-level government response and a more co-ordinated humane approach, including provincial health-care investment to address the complexity of mental health and addictions needs,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said.

“Without that critical component, people aren’t getting the right support they need to live more sustainable lives.”