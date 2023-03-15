Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Crime

Guelph police looking for driver who may have pointed a gun at another driver

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 15, 2023 1:35 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
The Guelph Police Service is looking for a female driver who they say was involved in an incident with another motorist.

A Kitchener woman notified police around 8 p.m. Tuesday that she had seen a vehicle being driven aggressively in the area of Wellington Street West and Edinburgh Road South.

Investigators say the two vehicles were travelling close to each other on Wellington before turning onto Eramosa.

They say one of the vehicles drove past the other and the driver of that vehicle pointed what appeared to be a black handgun toward the driver of the other vehicle.

Read more: Guelph police say pedestrian damaged car after an argument in parking lot

Investigators say the vehicle in question is an older model, possibly 1990s, tan or silver sedan. They say they were not able to get a description of the driver.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph NewsVehicleGuelph Police ServiceincidentMotoristaggressive driverPossible Firearmblack handgun
