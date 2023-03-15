Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amtrak service between NYC and Montreal to resume in April

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 15, 2023 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Feds announce more support for Canadian Transportation Agency to clear complaint backlog'
Feds announce more support for Canadian Transportation Agency to clear complaint backlog
The federal government is pouring millions of dollars into the budget for the Canadian Transportation Agency hoping to help clear the backlog of passenger complaints from the winter travel season. Craig Momney reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Amtrak service connecting New York City and Montreal will resume next month, more than two years after the pandemic halted trains from crossing across the shared border between the U.S. and Canada.

The reopening of Amtrak’s Adirondack line follows the resumption of trains last fall between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, which was also shuttered because of COVID-19 worries. Last summer, Amtrak reopened full service on the Maple Leaf line, which links New York City and Ontario, Canada.

It has been much tougher to relaunch service between New York and Montreal.

Read more: What we know about 4 Flair Airlines planes seized over ‘commercial dispute’

“The Adirondack line’s yearslong closure has been economically harmful to many of the communities along its route,” said U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Towns and cities along the route, one of the most scenic corridors served by Amtrak, have depended on the train service to bring tourists into their communities, officials said.

The Adirondack line had nearly 118,000 riders during the fiscal year before the pandemic, up by more than 5% from the year before, according to a statement jointly released by Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, also of New York.

More on Canada
TravelTransportationAmtrakamtrak trainsAdirondackAdirondack lineAmtrak Adirondack linesAmtrak New York to MontrealMontreal to New YorkNew York to MontrealU.S. Canada trains
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers