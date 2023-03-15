Menu

Canada

CP Rail’s takeover of Kansas City Southern gets final approval from U.S. regulator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2023 9:40 am
The U.S. rail regulator is giving a green light to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s takeover of Kansas City Southern Railway Co.

The Surface Transportation Board’s approval Wednesday clears the final hurdle in CP’s bid to buy KCS for US$31 billion in a deal that would create the only single-line rail network linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Read more: ‘Ready to roll’: CP Rail preparing for KCS merger, ruling expected within weeks

The merged railway will be named Canadian Pacific Kansas City, with current CP chief executive Keith Creel as CEO and Calgary the global headquarters.

While it will remain the smallest of six large railways in the U.S. by revenue, it will operate nearly 33,000 kilometres of rail and employ nearly 20,000 people.

Read more: CP-KCS deal wins OK from foreign investment committee in U.S.

It’s been a long and bumpy route to get to this point, with CP Rail fighting a months-long battle with competitor Canadian National Railway Co. over the acquisition before CP closed its proposed deal in December 2021.

Both CN and the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice have expressed concerns about the merger, warning of threats to competition.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

