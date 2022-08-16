Menu

Canada

CP-KCS deal wins OK from foreign investment committee in U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2022 12:09 pm
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks due to the strike at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on March 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks due to the strike at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto on March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has received regulatory approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for its acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

CP agreed last year to buy KCS in an agreement valued at US$31 billion, including the assumption of US$3.8 billion of debt.

The deal still requires approval by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

Read more: CP Rail reaches collective agreement with 3,000 workers

The deal closed in December, but the shares of KCS were placed into a voting trust that allows the U.S. railway to operate independently while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board completes its review.

CP says it expects that review to be completed early next year.

The combination of the companies would create the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
