Politics

MP Yasir Naqvi drops parliamentary role in possible provincial Liberal leadership bid

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 7:01 pm
Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi has stepped down from his role as a parliamentary secretary in order to possibly run for leadership of the provincial Liberals. Naqvi rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Ottawa MP Yasir Naqvi has stepped down from his role as a parliamentary secretary in order to possibly run for leadership of the provincial Liberals. Naqvi rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi has stepped down from his role as a parliamentary secretary in order to possibly run for leadership of the provincial Liberals.

Naqvi will continue to hold his Ottawa Centre seat but will no longer act as the parliamentary secretary for both the president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and the minister of emergency preparedness.

His office confirmed in a written statement that Naqvi is taking the step as he “explores the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.”

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair wished Naqvi well in a tweet, saying the pair had “worked to strengthen emergency management in Canada.”

Trending Now

Naqvi was elected federally in 2021 but had served for nearly nine years at Queen’s Park, including as Ontario’s attorney general and labour minister.

The Ontario Liberal Party has had an interim leader since last June’s provincial election, and has yet to set a date for selecting the party’s new head.

Ontario LiberalsOntario Liberal partyYasir NaqviOttawa CentreOntario Liberal leaderParliamentary SecretaryYasir Naqvi liberals
