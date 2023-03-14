Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest woman after person threatened with knife at elementary school near Calgary

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 14, 2023 5:47 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Daryll Dyck, The Canadian Press
Cochrane RCMP arrested a woman Monday after an adult was threatened with a knife at an elementary school near Calgary.

RCMP said officers responded to a report of “an altercation” at an elementary school in Bearspaw, Alta., where an adult was threatened with a knife.

Read more: RCMP make arrest after 9-year-old robbed by man with axe in southern Alberta

The victim was not injured, according to police.

The suspect will not be named at this time, police said, adding officers are still investigating.

Bearspaw is located just outside of Calgary.

Alberta police watchdog to investigate Prince George RCMP
