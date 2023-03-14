RCMP arrest woman after person threatened with knife at elementary school near Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Cochrane RCMP arrested a woman Monday after an adult was threatened with a knife at an elementary school near Calgary.

RCMP said officers responded to a report of “an altercation” at an elementary school in Bearspaw, Alta., where an adult was threatened with a knife.

The victim was not injured, according to police.

The suspect will not be named at this time, police said, adding officers are still investigating.

Bearspaw is located just outside of Calgary.