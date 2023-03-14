Menu

Crime

Barrie, Ont. police seek serial slasher after multiple cars targeted

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 4:45 pm
Winter tire. View image in full screen
Winter tire. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police in Barrie, Ont., had a busy morning Tuesday after at least eight cars in and around Oakley Park Square and Grove Street East had tires slashed.

Police say the damage was done sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In total, seven cars had one tire slashed, while one car had all four tires damaged.

“We don’t know exactly when this took place … sometime overnight. But if somebody was driving by and saw somebody acting suspiciously in and around a car in a driveway, either on Oakley Park Square or Grove Street, they might be able to provide us with some assistance,” said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie police.

Police say officers following footprints in the overnight snow were able to determine that the suspect began their vandalism spree on Oakley Park Square, where a front or rear tire was slashed on five cars that were parked in the victims’ driveways.

Police say the suspect then slashed all four tires on one homeowner’s vehicle before moving onto Bennett Road to Grove Street East, where two additional cars each had a front tire slashed.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the mischief and say they have located and documented evidence that will help to identify the person responsible.

Barrie police are asking anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to email the investigating officer Const. Hallahan at 7776@barriepolice.ca.

VandalismBarrieBarrie PoliceMischiefBarrie OntarioTires slashedTire slashingBennett RoadTire SlashedGrove Street EastOakley Park Square
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

