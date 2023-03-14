Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government to require body cameras for all police services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 2:12 pm
Alberta plans to require all police services in the province to use body cameras. Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says officers often respond to calls that are complex and make split-second decisions. View image in full screen
Alberta plans to require all police services in the province to use body cameras. Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says officers often respond to calls that are complex and make split-second decisions. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta plans to require all police services in the province to use body cameras.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says officers often respond to calls that are complex and make split-second decisions.

He says that can raise concerns from the public about actions that have been taken and whether appropriate force was used.

Ellis says the decision is transformational and would ensure all interactions with officers are objective in both large cities and smaller rural communities.

READ MORE: Calls for body cameras, inquiry after woman shoved by EPS during arrest but never charged

He says Alberta would be the first province to mandate body cameras.

The government will work with the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police to develop the mandate and standards required as well as working out costs and logistics.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police body camera debate returns'
Edmonton police body camera debate returns
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsJusticeLaw EnforcementBody CamerasPolice Body CamerasMike Ellisalberta law enforcementAlberta public safetyAlberta police body cameras
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers