Canada

Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 2:09 pm
Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023.
Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protester as she presents during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey
Police in Edmonton say charges are pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards.

Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.

The woman was wearing pasties with paint on her that read “land back” and “save the green belt,” which was a reference to Ontario’s decision last fall to open a protected area of land for housing.

Read more: Topless fan crashes Junos broadcast as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Lavigne proceeded to swear at the protester, demanding she get off the stage.

Trending Now

The woman was quickly escorted off the stage.

Edmonton police say charges against a 37-year-old woman are pending, but would not comment on the nature of the charges.

EdmontonJuno AwardsJunosAvril Lavignejuno awards protesterprotester juno awardsprotester junos
© 2023 The Canadian Press

